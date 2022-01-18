Luciano Szafir tests positive for covid-19 for the third time

posted on 01/17/2022 21:36



Szafir is asymptomatic and well – (Credit: Luciano Szafir/Instagram/Reproduction)

Actor Luciano Szafir tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time in less than a year. The new infection was detected during routine exams this Monday (17/1). The information was confirmed to mail by the actor’s team.

Szafir is asymptomatic and doing well. After the new diagnosis, the actor canceled the tests and has already isolated himself.

It is worth remembering that in the middle of last year, the actor was hospitalized because of the infection. He also underwent surgery to correct abdominal bleeding, caused by complications from Covid-19.

At the time, Sasha Meneghel, Szafir’s daughter with Xuxa, canceled her honeymoon in the United States to stay with her father.

The first infection took place in February 2021. On the occasion, the actor thanked him for the support received by the fans: “The diagnosis of my exam for covid was positive, although I took care of myself as much as I could. Despite the headaches and body aches, I’m fine. Thanks for the support”.