Lula summons former PT Health ministers to a meeting on the pandemic

posted on 01/17/2022 16:49



(credit: Playback/Youtube)

With the election campaign approaching, ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) convened a meeting for this Tuesday (1/18), at the Perseu Abramo Foundation, in São Paulo, with the former ministers of Health of the PT governments: Agenor Álvares, Alexandre Padilha, Arthur Chioro, Humberto Costa, José Gomes Temporão and Saraiva Felipe. The objective of the meeting is to discuss solutions and assess challenges for public health in Brazil in 2022, especially in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to them, the former director of Anvisa Dirceu Barbano and the coordinator of the PT Health Sector, Eliane Cruz, will also participate in the meeting.

According to the PT president’s advice, among the topics of discussion, the fight against fake news against the vaccine with a “denying president” stands out. The meeting also intends to discuss ways for the federal government to articulate city halls and state governments to work together to strengthen the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, former President Lula and the Workers’ Party have been following the fight against the coronavirus and the absence of public policies to serve the population at this stage and the strength of the Unified Health System in assisting Brazilians during the crisis. sanitary”, highlighted the note.

Internally, it is already accepted that the discussions will result in a starting point for Lula’s government plan in the area of ​​Health.

To the mail, Senator Humberto Costa (CE) explained that, in addition to debating challenges for 2022 and errors in the health management of the Bolsonaro government, the meeting will serve to debate solutions and actions for the future in case of new emergency situations, in case the PT returns to the power.

“We are going to have a conversation, take stock of how the pandemic has been handled so far and evaluate ways to face the covid in 2022. We are also going to hear what President Lula wants from us (former ministers) and discuss how the SUS needs to be prepared for eventualities, in case we experience other health emergencies like this, which will certainly come other emergencies”, he explained.