Maiara and Maraisa’s discomfort with Naiara Azevedo comes from before

Anyone who thinks that Maiara and Maraisa have a recent annoyance with Naiara Azevedo – just taking “the pain” of Marília Mendonça’s family on account of the possible dissemination of a song without authorization – is wrong.

splash found out that the twins’ relationship with Naiara hasn’t been the best for some time. They only made the differences more evident after the countryman colleague was announced on “BBB 22” (Globo) and showed her launch strategy while confined to the reality show.

The disagreement between the sertanejas happened shortly after singing together the hit “50 Reais”. As soon as Naiara realized that the song became a hit, she decided to re-record a new version without the twins’ voices to publicize it on radio and platforms. Maiara and Maraisa, at the time, were already known and owners of the hit “10%”.

Since then, Maiara and Maraisa have always had a “colleague” relationship with Naiara, but they were never close nor did they build a friendship relationship.

The last straw came at the wake of Marília Mendonça. The countryman Naiara Azevedo, according to people closest to her, insisted on keeping, for a good part of the wake, close to the coffin and would have shown an intimate relationship with Marília that never existed.

Naiara was taken to “Domingão com Huck” (Globo) as if she were Marília’s friend. She stood alongside other singers to honor the “Queen of Sorrow” after her death. Maiara and Maraisa, as well as João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, did not like the false idea that the sertanejas were close.

Maraisa unfollowed Naiara Azevedo after learning about the intention to publicize the feat with Marília Mendonça.

The “new sister”, however, on the first day of confinement of “BBB 22” already shouted: “Hello Maiara and Maraisa”. What she doesn’t know is that the “lack of affinity” between them has already become public knowledge.

BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo makes her first x-ray Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Marília’s brother cheers against Naiara Azevedo

João Gustavo, brother of singer Marília Mendonça, commented on Naiara Azevedo’s participation in “BBB 22”, and detonated the sertaneja by stating that she entered the reality to promote herself and try to win the attraction “on top” of the Queen of Sofrência, who died at age 26.

Through his profile on Twitter, the platform on which he is followed by Maraisa and Gustavo Mioto, among others, João Gustavo detonated Naiara. “Congratulations, you never deceived anyone,” he wrote.

Naiara Azevedo’s team also took a stand and even revealed the possibility of giving up on the release of the song if this is a problem for Marília’s family.