Maioli scores two goals, São Paulo beats Vasco and takes Cruzeiro in the quarterfinals – 01/17/2022

THE São Paulo beat Vasco tonight (17) 4-2, in an electrifying match at Anacleto Campanella, and went to the quarterfinals of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The winning goals were scored by Maioli, twice, Talles Wander and Vitinho. Figueiredo, with a great goal, and Andrey decreased for the Cruzmaltinos.

In the next phase, on Wednesday, Tricolor will face Cruzeiro, who have 100% success in the competition and, in the round of 16, beat Desportivo Brasil 4-1.

Whoever passes the confrontation between Cruzeirenses and São Paulo takes the winner of Palmeiras x Oeste.

São Paulo starts dominating and Maioli decides

In the second minute, Maioli was triggered by Luiz Henrique and tested out, bringing danger to Vasco’s goal. At four, the play was repeated, but with the ball in the net: Maioli received a cross from Petri on the left and headed in the corner, with no chance for goalkeeper Cadu. The tricolors almost expanded in the following minutes, with Vitinho and Caio, who missed good opportunities to score.

It didn’t take long and shirt 22 went to the nets again. After a blunder from the cruzmaltina defense, Caio crossed low, Vitinho dominated badly and Léo finished on top of the defense. In the left, by the entrance of the area, Maioli filled the foot and beat Cadu to open 2 to 0 of advantage of São Paulo.

Vasco imposes pressure, but without hitting the nets

With the partial defeat, Gigante da Colina woke up in São Caetano do Sul and went for São Paulo. At 31, Figueiredo was triggered in a corner kick and, alone, missed a great chance. In the next move, the striker from Vasco had another opportunity and filled his foot, but Young made a defense. The reaction in the first half, however, was not translated into goals. At 49, in the last bid, Vitinho received from Luiz Henrique and almost scored the third goal of the Tricolor, but sent it out.

Vasco suffers at the start of the second half

Best attack in the competition, with 24 goals until the third stage, Vasco even tried to reduce the setback in the second stage, but suffered to find spaces in front of the solid São Paulo defense. The first good chance of the Cariocas in the final 45 minutes was only in the 24th, after Cachoeira’s cross and Andrey’s header, who received a free-kick and sent it out.

Talles Wander expands and makes it difficult for Cruzmaltinos

While Cruzmaltinos struggled to reach Young’s goal, Tricolor killed the game in the 31st minute of the second half. Caio was triggered by the left wing and crossed to Talles Wander, who shared with the defense, won the duel with Zé Vitor and hit low to extend the São Paulo victory.

Vascaínos react at the end and set fire to the match

The final stretch of the game reserved for the spectators at ABC Paulista an incendiary reaction from Vasco: at 36, Figueiredo received in the area, dominated from above and hit without letting the ball fall to score with a great goal. The striker isolated himself even more in the artillery of Copinha, with eight goals. The Cariocas scored one more in the next minute, after Tavares’ pass to Andrey, who touched Young’s exit and decreased.

cold water bucket

In stoppage time, when the tie seemed a matter of time, Vitinho threw a bucket of cold water on the Vasco reaction. On the counterattack, shirt number 11 received from the left, invaded the area and kicked hard to overcome goalkeeper Cadu and close the score in São Caetano do Sul. In the last minute, there was still time for Zé Vitor to head in a lot of danger and force Young to make a great intervention, avoiding Vasco’s third goal.

the game man

Maioli scored two goals for São Paulo against Vasco, in a game valid for the round of 16 of Copinha Image: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Maioli was the big name of the match at Anacleto Campanella. In addition to the two goals scored, which earned São Paulo the spot in the quarterfinals, shirt 22 was one of the athletes who moved the most during the match and even almost scored twice. After today’s performance, the striker is Tricolor’s vice-top scorer in Copinha, with three goals. With two balls in the net and a yellow card on his account, the 18-year-old was substituted in the 22nd minute of the final stage, giving way to João Adriano.

Cup classic

The duel between São Paulo and Vasco for the round of 16 of the 2022 edition marks a confrontation that has become traditional in Copinha. The two teams have already starred in two finals, in 1992 and 2019. In the first, the title was Cruz-Maltino, after a 3-0 victory. , after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

lineups

To eliminate Vasco and advance to the quarterfinals, coach Alex selected the team with Young; Nathan, Lucas Beraldo, Luizão (Guilherme) and Petri (João Moreira); Pablo and Leo (Negrucci); Luiz Henrique (Talles Wander), Vitinho and Caio; Maioli (João Adriano).

The Maltino cross, by Igor Guerra, entered the field with Cadu; JP Galvão (Gabriel Saulo), Victão, Zé Vitor and Julião (Rayan); Rodrigo (Erick Marcus), Andrey and Marlon Gomes (Tavares); Vinicius, Marcos Dias (Cachoeira) and Figueiredo.