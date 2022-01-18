Maíra Cardi creates 24-hour ‘army’ to monitor Arthur Aguiar · TV News

Maíra Cardi was thrilled with the entry of Arthur Aguiar in Big Brother Brasil 22 and prepared a veritable army to follow in her husband’s footsteps on Globo’s reality show. This Monday (17), the businesswoman said that she set up a 24-hour monitoring team to keep herself informed in real time about the actor’s attitudes in the most guarded house in Brazil.

“I’ve already had a movie projector placed in my room, where I spend most of my time working, and also in the main room! We’ve already split into shifts to watch the BBB. As I have a lot of business, I can’t guarantee that I’ll be 100% there , so I hired people on different shifts to watch all the time and keep me informed of everything in real time”, explained the coach.

Participant of BBB9 (2009), Maíra confessed that she will live this confinement for the second time. “Arthur left me responsible for his entire team of social networks and the BBB movement! That is, I’m in there, but without entering the pool”, she said, in a joking tone, in an interview with Gshow.

“I’m very rational, there’s no fanaticism on my part, you know, it’s black and white. I will comment a lot on my networks, I won’t miss anything! It’s amazing for me to have my husband in there, and being in front of his team is wonderful” , added.

The businesswoman also pointed out that BBB22 will be the first time she will accompany her partner on TV: “I have never watched a soap opera by Arthur, even though I love him and being my husband, this is quiet between us. When I say I don’t have time, it’s real”.

Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres this Monday (17), after the airing of Um Lugar ao Sol, on Globo.

