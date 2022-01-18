Mamacita’s crown is heavy, but Naiara Azevedo showed she can handle it

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Mamacita’s crown is heavy, but Naiara Azevedo showed she can handle it 3 Views



Naiara Azevedo entering BBB22


© reproduction/Globoplay
Naiara Azevedo entering BBB22

It’s already #ForaNaiara in Australia! Yes, my dear, the BBB22 premiered on Monday night (17) and, in record time, Naiara Azevedo fell into the rancidity of other participants and, of course, of most of those who followed the return of the reality show.

Okay, a questionable political position and the possibility of her releasing a duet discarded by Marília Mendonça didn’t help her much in this regard. But even not taking this into account, living with the singer (or watching her on television) for three months doesn’t seem easy.

See her arrival and first moments in the most watched house in Brazil and draw your own conclusions:

At this point, Rodrigo and other confined were “out of time, sister” and the term “unbearable” appeared on Twitter. Guess who the crowd is talking about?

I predict documentary on Globoplay…

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Anitta says she’s in love with Rodrigo, ‘I’ll wait for you at the door of Projac’

posted on 01/18/2022 12:09 / updated on 01/18/2022 12:16 (credit: reproduction) Anitta was unable to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved