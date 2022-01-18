Mamacita’s crown is heavy, but Naiara Azevedo showed she can handle it











© reproduction/Globoplay

Naiara Azevedo entering BBB22





It’s already #ForaNaiara in Australia! Yes, my dear, the BBB22 premiered on Monday night (17) and, in record time, Naiara Azevedo fell into the rancidity of other participants and, of course, of most of those who followed the return of the reality show.

Okay, a questionable political position and the possibility of her releasing a duet discarded by Marília Mendonça didn’t help her much in this regard. But even not taking this into account, living with the singer (or watching her on television) for three months doesn’t seem easy.

See her arrival and first moments in the most watched house in Brazil and draw your own conclusions:

At this point, Rodrigo and other confined were “out of time, sister” and the term “unbearable” appeared on Twitter. Guess who the crowd is talking about?

a reação do rodrigo com a cantoria da naiara curou minha depressão pic.twitter.com/qF1PUAOqRY — fernanda (@beskardjarin) January 18, 2022

Eslo, Natália e Rodrigo falando q sentiram uma sensação estranha com Naiara, que não sentiram uma coisa boa, ELA ENTROU NO QUARTO, EU AMO BBB!!!!! #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/ERYLax5XWw — Gio. 🧑🏽‍💻#BBB22 (@GiovanneTeamBR) January 18, 2022

5 segundos e a Naiara conseguiu ser a mais insuportável da casa #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/ozQvfHcLfP — Alexandre (@asaprdez) January 18, 2022

I predict documentary on Globoplay…