Man arrested after touching 13-year-old girl on bus in Patos de Minas

A 22-year-old was arrested by the Military Police on suspicion of sexual harassment in Patos de Minas. He was on a bus on the afternoon of this Monday (17), when he would have passed his hand on the body of a 13-year-old teenager. The passengers themselves saw the action and ordered the driver to stop the bus and call the police. The suspect confirmed the facts.

According to the Military Police Communications Office, a garrison was called to attend to the incident at around 4:20 pm on Avenida Marabá, in the Morada do Sol neighborhood. they asked him to stop the transport reporting that the young man was rubbing the teenager’s hands.

When the police came to talk to the girl, she was crying a lot and barely able to speak. After calming down a bit, she said that she was sitting in an armchair and that the individual was in the back seat. She reported that, during the journey, he passed his hands several times on her back and down to her breasts. A witness who was on the bus confirmed the version presented by the girl.

When questioned, the 22-year-old confessed that he passed the teenager’s hands about three times during the journey. In view of this, he received a voice of arrest in the act for the crime of sexual harassment and was taken to the police station. The teenager cried a lot and so the police took her home and left her in the care of her mother. The Military Police looked for the company to have access to the images of the cameras fixed inside the bus, but they were informed that they do not record.