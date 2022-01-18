Maria says Scooby’s name has been leaked before

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo
After the 10 popcorns were already at the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), it was time for the cabins to enter, except for Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada — both tested positive for covid-19 and will arrive at the most watched house from Brazil on Thursday.
Tiago Abravanel was the first to arrive: “I’m in Big Brother, faggot”. As soon as Maria entered the house, she ran and hugged Brunna Gonçalves, Tiago, Douglas Silva and went to meet Pedro Scooby.
When she got close to the surfer, the actress let out – during the live broadcast: “Your name was leaked, huh”. Embarrassed, Pedro shook his head and left the conversation.
On Twitter, fans watched the gaffe live and commented.
Maria dude hahaha
“Your name is leaked huh”
I love this woman
— Alex𓂀 (@Alecs_oliveiraa) January 18, 2022
“Your name was leaked huh” 😂😂😂😂😂😂
— AMANDA (@theamandinha_) January 18, 2022
Decoration ready for BBB 22: check out the details of the house
Globo released images and showed details of the BBB 22’s house. In addition to external areas, the records also show the decorations of the bedrooms, kitchens, living room and other environments.
