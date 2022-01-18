Married to Ludmilla, Brunna Gonçalves starts singing Anitta’s hit and stops | BBB



Rio – Brunna Gonçalves, wife of the singer Ludmilla, is one of the participants of the Camarote group, formed by famous people, from “BBB 22”. This Monday, the first day of confinement, Brunna even started to sing a part of the song “Sextou”, by Anitta, but stopped immediately when she realized what she was doing.

Ludmilla and Anitta live at war and have even exchanged barbs on social media. The two singers had a falling out over the song “Onda Different”, which they recorded together. Ivete Sangalo sang the hit during her performance at Rock in Rio and Ludmilla thanked the singer for her support.

Some fans then began to criticize Ludmilla, who made no mention of Anitta. “A sea of ​​people singing! I posted thanking Ivete, I celebrated that I managed to make a song and that the composition stuck. Your fans came to attack with everything, saying that I left you out. I was talking about the composition. them, that I’m talking about the composition, which is mine”, said Ludmilla, revealing that she was receiving attacks from Anitta’s admirers.

Ludmilla also accused Anitta of including her own name as one of the song’s composers. “The biggest problem was always her [Anitta] with the lack of truth. I had already given away 50% of the song. If she had acted truthfully with me, saying to me: ‘I’m going to put my name there because I participated in the production of the song and I’m going to gain a songwriter morale’, I would say: ‘Show! Put your name there’. But she acted behind it, she acted mean, without my knowing it, without my consent, she put her name in my song and kept making me look crazy!”, Lud said.

Brunna Gonçalves defended Ludmilla, who at the time was still just his girlfriend. They weren’t married yet. “There was a time when she called me ‘Alcione’s project’, as if it was an insult. But little does she know, that Alcione is one of my biggest references”, he said. “The only thing I did was defend my girlfriend because I know she is 100% right,” he concluded.