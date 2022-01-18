meet Bruno Melo, the new Corinthians side

Corinthians announced its second reinforcement for the 2022 season this Monday. After Paulinho, it was Bruno Melo’s turn to disembark at Parque São Jorge. The agreement with the athlete was made through a loan from Fortaleza, a club with which he has a bond until the end of 2023. My Helm presents the following player characteristics.

Even before the official announcement, the defender played a friendly with the white shirt. Last week, President Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed Bruno’s arrival during a press conference and explained the reasons for the hiring.

defensive reinforcement

Bruno Melo is 29 years old and works in different positions. In addition to playing on the left side, he also has experience as a defender and midfielder. Last season, for example, he participated in 39 matches, starting in 24 of them, and played all three roles. He played the role of fullback in 59% of games, was a defensive midfielder in 28% and a defender in 13%.

The new hire is left-handed, is 1.83m and 72 kilos. Among the reasons for the successful negotiation, the athlete’s mobility was one of the points valued internally. Despite this, he should start as a left-back. As a result, the trend is for them to compete for a spot with Fábio Santos, the current starter, and Lucas Piton, the first player’s immediate reserve.

The side won nine titles during his football career, which includes spells at Paracuru and Fortaleza, both from Ceará. Thus, he carries in his curriculum a Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, a Copa do Nordeste, five Campeonatos Cearenses and two Ceará Champions Cups. All the glories went with the Fortaleza shirt.

Features and numbers

Efficiency in aerial balls is Bruno Melo’s most notable feature. In the Brazilian Championship, he won 70% of the high divisions. Considering his entire career, there were 210 matches played, which resulted in 29 goals and 14 assists. Of the total of goals, 11 were in the header. Last season, he scored three times and provided an assist.

Still thinking about 2021, there were 42 crosses made, with 33% assertiveness, 44 fouls committed and five yellow cards taken. With that, it doesn’t have a very faulty profile. Bruno has already had the penalty shootout as a strong point. He even became Fortaleza’s official scout. So far, he has scored ten attempts and lost five.

As time passed, their skill decreased and their numbers became regular, as shown above. As can be seen, its use is currently at 66.67%. Based on his history, the player has a preference for the lower right corner of the goalkeeper. At the site, there were eight attacks, which culminated in four hits.

first words

Bruno Melo gave his first words after the announcement of his arrival. He showed that he is happy with the new phase and praised the Corinthians fans.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’ve played against Corinthians here and it’s very difficult to have the crowd against it. Now, I’m going to do my best with Fiel’s support and, together with my teammates, we’re going to pursue the goals of the season.” “, promised the athlete.

Datasheet

Name: Bruno Ferreira Melo

Date of birth: October 26, 1992

Birthplace: Paracuru-CE

Height: 1.83m

Clubs that played: Paracuru-CE (2009) and Fortaleza (2010-2021)

See more at: Bruno Melo, Mercado da bola, Corinthians hires, Corinthians fans, Dulio Monteiro Alves and Corinthians Board.