meet Mylena, new Corinthians striker

Corinthians reached five reinforcements for the 2022 season. Last name announced by the team, young Mylena Fritas arrives to reinforce the attack. With that, the my wheel separated some details of the athlete so that you, fans, know more about her even before her debut for Timão.

Mylena is another bet by Arthur Elias in the project of integrating young athletes to a cast with already experienced and consolidated names. The striker arrives at the club at the age of 21 and ready to be “shaped” by the coach.

Another name for the attack!

Mylena reinforces Corinthians’ offensive sector. In this transfer window, she joins Jaqueline as a novelty for the position, but integrates a squad already full of options for the attack.

In addition to the duo, the Corinthians coach counts on Gabi Portilho, Adriana, Jheniffer and Miriã for the position. Of the quartet, however, the first of them usually plays open on the right, while the other three have most of their appearances centralized. This is exactly where Mylena differs from the other Corinthians fans: she, in addition to playing in the middle, plays wide on the left.

And before Timon?

Mylena returns to Brazil after a season and a half out of the country. She started her career at Vasco, a team she defended throughout 2018, where she has already shown herself to be efficient: there were five goals scored in three games played.

The good performance gave the young woman a new home in 2019: she started to defend Avaí/Kindermann, where she stayed until August 2020. During this period, she played 17 games, scored three goals and was champion of Santa Catarina. The young woman said goodbye to Brazil in a transfer to FC Famalicão, from Portugal.

In Portuguese football, the Corinthian scored nine goals in 18 games played and was the team’s top scorer in the Portuguese Women’s Football League. From there, little more than a year later, he made history and became the most expensive sale in the history of women’s football in Portugal. She was traded to Shanghai Shenglin, from China, who paid the €50,000 clause for her release, but did not play for the team.

The young woman also has stints with the national team. She accumulates calls to defend the U-20 team and also appeared on Pia’s list to join the first team in a training period in Portugal.

Field characteristics

With 1.69m tall, Mylena has a good presence in the area and, even when she plays centrally, she looks for the game outside of it. Fast, the attacker usually has good performances in direct fights with the defenders, having this as a strong characteristic, combined with the one-on-one dribble.

Mylena also has good construction of plays, being able to act in the back of the athlete of reference. She also stands out with good appearances from above and has a strong defensive presence, supporting the flanks, an important feature in Arthur Elias’ style of play.

first words

Mylena has already been to Parque São Jorge and will join the Corinthian squad in the coming days to carry out pre-season training. Before being integrated, she already gave her first words as a Timão player and was very excited.

“Speak, Fiel! I’m very happy to be part of this family. It will be a year of many achievements. Go, Corinthians!”, said the young woman in a video published by the official profile of the sport on twitter.

Datasheet

Name: Mylena Cruz Freitas dos Santos

Date of birth: December 29, 2000

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro – RJ

Height: 1.69m

Clubs that played: Vasco, Avaí/Kindermann, FC Famalicão (Portugal) and Shanghai Shenglin (China)

