Meet the new credit card for those with a low score and a dirty name

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Meet the new credit card for those with a low score and a dirty name 10 Views

alt.bank created a credit card to serve consumers who are low score or the dirty name in credit protection agencies. THE fintech wants to take the product to these people as an instrument of financial organization, and not just as a means of payment.

Read more: Nubank releases up to R$200 to users for this service; know how

With the new “credit builder” functionality, the company allows the user to use the card against a security deposit. The limit will be defined by himself, just deposit the amount in the digital account.

Although at the beginning it should work as a prepaid card, alt.bank’s proposal is to stop demanding a guarantee after a certain period. That is, the company will evaluate consumer behavior to start releasing pre-approved limit.

“The ‘credit builder’ function is for people with restricted access to credit to build a credit history while using the product. In addition, the money saved earns 100% of the CDI daily, which helps people to also build their wealth”, explains Fábio Silva, director general of fintech in Brazil.

Dynamic credit limit

Another differentiated function is the “dynamic credit limit”. The proposal is to adjust the user’s limit daily, considering their financial habits and income. In other institutions, this increase occurs gradually, over months and even years.

“The dynamic credit limit helps a person to be financially responsible. It’s not just her who determines how much limit she wants. We have algorithms based on artificial intelligence and machine learning that learn, over time, the person’s behavior profile and, crossing it with other information about them, help define the appropriate limit for the moment they are experiencing”, details the director general.

It is not possible to choose both modes at the same time. However, the company hopes that those using the “credit builder” service will be able to migrate to the “dynamic credit limit” within the shortest possible time.

“By paying the card in full each month and accumulating income – instead of paying predatory fees – we help our customers and their families to be financially healthy,” adds Brad Liebmann, founder of alt.bank.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Future Ibovespa yields to pressure from abroad and operates lower; Inflation fears drive future interest rates up

The Ibovespa future operates in a drop in business this Tuesday (18) following the drop …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved