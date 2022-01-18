Meet the new credit card for those with a low score and a dirty name

alt.bank created a credit card to serve consumers who are low score or the dirty name in credit protection agencies. THE fintech wants to take the product to these people as an instrument of financial organization, and not just as a means of payment.

With the new “credit builder” functionality, the company allows the user to use the card against a security deposit. The limit will be defined by himself, just deposit the amount in the digital account.

Although at the beginning it should work as a prepaid card, alt.bank’s proposal is to stop demanding a guarantee after a certain period. That is, the company will evaluate consumer behavior to start releasing pre-approved limit.

“The ‘credit builder’ function is for people with restricted access to credit to build a credit history while using the product. In addition, the money saved earns 100% of the CDI daily, which helps people to also build their wealth”, explains Fábio Silva, director general of fintech in Brazil.

Dynamic credit limit

Another differentiated function is the “dynamic credit limit”. The proposal is to adjust the user’s limit daily, considering their financial habits and income. In other institutions, this increase occurs gradually, over months and even years.

“The dynamic credit limit helps a person to be financially responsible. It’s not just her who determines how much limit she wants. We have algorithms based on artificial intelligence and machine learning that learn, over time, the person’s behavior profile and, crossing it with other information about them, help define the appropriate limit for the moment they are experiencing”, details the director general.

It is not possible to choose both modes at the same time. However, the company hopes that those using the “credit builder” service will be able to migrate to the “dynamic credit limit” within the shortest possible time.

“By paying the card in full each month and accumulating income – instead of paying predatory fees – we help our customers and their families to be financially healthy,” adds Brad Liebmann, founder of alt.bank.