Meeting presenter shocks reporter by reliving her beef with Juliette; Look

Juliette Freire was one of the guests of the Meeting, gives Globe, this Monday (17), and was surprised with a compliment Manoel Soares, the replacement for Fátima Bernardes. Who was also taken by surprise was Carol Prado, presenter of G1 Em Um Minuto.

It all happened when, during the morning, the journalist played with the reporter’s Hebe Camargo shirt. The professional then confirmed that the print was of “our eternal TV diva”.

Fátima Bernardes’ replacement then decided to rescue Carol’s life in the hammocks. “Speaking of which, we have television diva Juliette with us today chatting, having a lot of laughs. And she’s a nice person in person.“, snapped Manuel.

The reporter who showed up at the Meeting gave a dull smile and just dropped the conversation: “I know, she is too much”. However, it ended up becoming one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

The reporter’s controversy with Juliette

The reason for the controversy is that she has a reputation for being hated by admirers from Paraíba. The day before the end of BBB 2021, the journalist prayed a “plague” for the one who would be the future champion of the edition.

“I wish Juliette a future of facial matching, lip fillers, lipo lad, iPhone giveaway on Instagram and a modeling belt post. And, for her fans, the fate of following all this in the three months that she will remain in the spotlight.” she wrote at the time.

She countered the criticism. “Too many cacti calling me envious here. I won’t deny that I wanted to have Juliette’s beautiful hair and especially the bank account after the BBB. But I don’t know if I would trade for all that the peace of not being idolized by a bunch of crazy people“, he commented.

Manoel Soares talking about Juliette for the “nice” of “G1 em 1 Minuto” 😂 #Meeting JULIETTE AT THE MEETING pic.twitter.com/bOBFLDyK08 — Holly G. #BBB22 (@_monanageller) January 17, 2022

