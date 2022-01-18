MEGA MILLIONS: Will you be the first Brazilian winner of the R$2 billion prize?

This week the US Mega Millions lottery will draw a prize pool of $347 million on Tuesday night, January 18th. Mega Millions is one of the most famous lotteries in the world, not only for its huge prizes, but also for the thousands of foreigners who participate without being in the United States, buying official tickets online at TheLotter.com.

Adrian Cooremans, spokesperson for TheLotter stated: “US lotteries attract a large number of players from all over the world when jackpots have values ​​like this. And yes, the amount is astronomical. If there is a winner this week, she or he will be richer than a movie star or the CEO of a big company. This huge amount of money really is part of the wildest dreams.”

Will you be the first Brazilian winner of the R$2 billion Mega Millions jackpot? It is worth remembering that the chances of a Brazilian winning this jackpot are exactly the same as someone playing in the United States.

How TheLotter works

TheLotter is a global lottery ticketing service that uses local agents in the United States and other countries to purchase official tickets on behalf of its customers around the world. For this service, the company adds a small fee to the price of the tickets, and therefore, TheLotter does not charge commissions for the prizes won by the users, regardless of the value.

4 steps to play for the $347 million prize pool

1. Go to the Mega Millions page on TheLotter

2. Choose the number of lines you want to play on

3. Choose your lucky numbers

4. Confirm your purchase

For US lotteries, TheLotter offers the opportunity to play a single line for a price of under $5.

The sale will be open on the website until one hour before the draw to ensure you never miss the opportunity to enter.

What happens when you win?