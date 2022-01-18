Mendy beats Donnarumma and is named best goalkeeper

Édouard Mendy, from Chelsea, was named the best goalkeeper in the world this Monday (17) in The Best, by FIFA. The award took place remotely in Zurich, Switzerland, due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Senegalese made great appearances, especially in the Champions League title, and beat Paris Saint-Germain’s favorite Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian had won the European Championship, been elected the best player in the competition and, therefore, was expected to take first place. Mendy was not present on the video call and did not give an interview after the victory – he is playing in the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

It is worth remembering that Mendy could be one of the opponents of Palmeiras, which dreams of the world title so much. Now with the title of best goalkeeper in the world. Chelsea even made a point of congratulating their player on social media after the conquest.

Endler named best goalkeeper

Among the women, three rookies reached the final. The award went to Chilean Christiane Endler, who played last season for PSG and now defends Lyon. “I’m proud to be the first Latin American to receive this award. It’s the third time I’ve been here, the others were just expectations. I’m very happy. And I have the dream of winning the Champions League and going far in the World Cup”, said in a video call.

The German Ann-Katrin Berger, from Chelsea and the Canadian Stephanie Labbé, Olympic champion with her national team and currently at PSG completed the podium.