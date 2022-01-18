Messi appears in a shirt at the FIFA awards and amuses fans

Argentine Lionel Messi did not win FIFA’s The Best award, but he caught the attention of fans for his look. While winner Robert Lewandowski attended the awards ceremony, held today in Zurich, Switzerland, in a suit and tie, Messi wore a basic white T-shirt.

Paris Saint-Germain shirt 30, who is recovering from covid-19, participated in the event remotely, as did most of the awardees. For football lovers, the Argentine joined the home office and “exchanged” the gala attire for pajamas.

“All in suits, and Messi in a white t-shirt, looking like pajamas. Messi is people like us in the home office”, joked an internet user.

All in suits and Messi in a white shirt, looking like pajamas. Messi is people like us at Home Office — Vinícius Bolaina (@ViniBolaina) January 17, 2022

Messi is already in this business every year that he even dropped his hand She took the first shirt she found in her wardrobe and opened the camera 👍 pic.twitter.com/XIJr7XwzQ7 — Gustavo de Araújo 🎲 (@araujodegustavo) January 17, 2022

Netizens still speculated on the reasons that culminated in the “basic” look of the Argentine ace.

General in a suit at the presentation of the best, and Messi in a white t-shirt

Used to winning, you don’t even need to get ready — I failed the private (@dan__santos__) January 17, 2022

General in a suit and well-groomed. Messi in a t-shirt and I’ll bet whoever wants him to wear shorts and flip-flops. — Culés Portal (@CulesPortal) January 17, 2022