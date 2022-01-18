Messi appears in a shirt at the FIFA awards and amuses fans

Argentine Lionel Messi did not win FIFA’s The Best award, but he caught the attention of fans for his look. While winner Robert Lewandowski attended the awards ceremony, held today in Zurich, Switzerland, in a suit and tie, Messi wore a basic white T-shirt.
Paris Saint-Germain shirt 30, who is recovering from covid-19, participated in the event remotely, as did most of the awardees. For football lovers, the Argentine joined the home office and “exchanged” the gala attire for pajamas.
“All in suits, and Messi in a white t-shirt, looking like pajamas. Messi is people like us in the home office”, joked an internet user.
Netizens still speculated on the reasons that culminated in the “basic” look of the Argentine ace.