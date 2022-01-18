micron: one month after record, South Africa sets an example to the world – International

The country that detected the variant and had a significant increase in cases in December is able to control the disease’s progression (photo: Marco Longari/AFP) South Africa, the first country to detect the micron variant, presents very encouraging results for the world a month after having registered the peak of cases. With the adoption of stricter measures to contain the pandemic, the country once again registered less than 5,000 cases per day. the same level as at the end of November, when the variant was detected.

In December, with the micron, the cases of COVID-19 increased alarmingly in South Africa. They grew until the middle of the month. On the 17th, at the peak of the new wave, more than 24,000 cases were registered, on average. Now, according to data from January 16, there are 4,743 cases.

At the end of December, the Minister of the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, announced that he had overcome the peak of the wave. “According to our experts, the micron has reached its peak without translating into a significant or alarming change in the number of hospitalizations,” he said.

To contain the variant, South Africa adopted severe measures in December, including a curfew between midnight and 4 am. It also limited the capacity for indoor and outdoor events and tightened the grip on those not wearing masks in public venues.