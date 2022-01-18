Microsoft announces the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

The immediate effect of the acquisition will be the arrival of the company’s games to Game Pass for Xbox and PC

After adding to Xbox Studios big names like Bethesda, Ninja Theory and Obsidian, Microsoft is about to make the biggest purchase in its history. The company announced that it is about to finalize a agreement that provides for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for US$ 68.7 billion, according to The Verge.

In comparison, the amount is almost ten times what she invested in the acquisition of Bethesda, which was completed in March 2021 and involved $7.5 billion. Mainly known for the series Call of Duty, a Activision Blizzard also has in its catalog established games such as devil, World of Warcraft and the series Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, between others.

The purchase was confirmed on the official Xbox blog by Phil Spencer, who explained that the companies must continue to work independently while the acquisition process is not finalized. “Once the deal is finalized, the Activision Blizzard business will report to me as CEO of Microsoft Gaming”, he stated.

Activision games are on their way to Game Pass

Spencer also stated that Microsoft aims to bring as many Activision Blizzard titles as possible to Xbox and PC Game Pass. Following in the footsteps of the company’s previous acquisitions, this should mean that service subscribers will have access to releases on day 1 without having to pay any additional fees — and PlayStation is expected to stop receiving titles with the publisher’s seal.

“Activision Blizzard’s fantastic franchises will accelerate our plans for Cloud Gaming, enabling more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices they already own.”, explained the executive. He also reiterated that Microsoft values ​​inclusion and likes to maintain the autonomy of each studio it owns, while ensuring that each person is treated with respect and dignity.



– Continues after advertising –

The purchase announcement comes at a time when Activision Blizzard is going through a crisis resulting from accusations that describe cultures of harassment inside their studios. This has resulted in calls for CEO Bobby Kottick to step down and has recently involved the Layoffs of 37 Blizzard Employees.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Microsoft