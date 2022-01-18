Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard

Facebook

Microsoft has officially announced that it will acquire Activision Blizzard. Check out the message said on the company’s official website below.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the acquisition value will be 70 billion dollars.

Activision Blizzard has had problems in recent months in relation to reports of harassment, and yesterday we reported that almost 40 employees were laid off.

With today’s announcement, Microsoft and Xbox own every franchise that Activision Blizzard owns, just like Bethesda did. In other words, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft, Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and more are from Microsoft now, and at the moment it’s uncertain if we’ll see any release of these titles on PlayStation in the future.

Activision Blizzard will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes. Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as its CEO. Once the deal is closed, the Activision Blizzard deal will report to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

With three billion people actively playing games today and fueled by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, games are now the biggest and fastest growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leading game developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content. This acquisition will accelerate the growth of Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and provide building blocks for the metaverse.

When the transaction is complete, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King studios such as “Warcraft”, “Diablo”, “Overwatch”, “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”, as well as global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the world with around 10,000 employees.

“Games are the most dynamic and exciting category of entertainment across all platforms today and will play a pivotal role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft. “We are investing deeply in world-class content, community and cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts gamers and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to everyone.”