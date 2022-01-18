Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie is available to everyone

Microsoft has made the Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie feature available to all users of its app. The tool allows people to use the platform as a walkie-talkie that works with cellular data or Wi-FI.

In fact, the novelty was originally announced two years ago, but is only now available to everyone. Microsoft’s feature launched widely on Android in September 2020, expanding to Zebra mobile devices, iPhones, and iPads.

Microsoft’s goal in launching it was primarily with front-line employees in mind, those who deal with customers and run day-to-day operations within companies. In addition, the software manufacturer’s collaboration with Zebra Technologies has contributed to a push-to-talk button for fast, secure communications.

Walkie Talkie on Zebra Devices

Walkie-talkie features are still rare in any communication app. WhatsApp even lets you record audio snippets, and Slack launched its Discord-like feature last year to let people join and leave calls easily. Another competitor in the market is Apple, which launched its own walkie-talkie feature on the Apple Watch in 2018.

