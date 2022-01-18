Milan loses at home to Spezia and does not take the lead in Serie A | italian football

Amid the fierce dispute round by round with rivals Inter Milan for the leadership of the Serie A, Milan missed this Monday a great opportunity to regain the top spot. And they really lost: 2-1 to Spezia, at the San Siro stadium.

At the end of this 22nd round, Milan stopped at 48 points, two less than Internazionale (50), who stayed in the tie with Atalanta. There is also a difference in the number of games (22 to 21).

Milan dominated the first half against Spezia. There were 12 shots against only two of the opponent and 61% possession of the ball. The score could have been opened in the 43rd minute, when forward Rafael Leão suffered a penalty. But left-back Theo Hernández missed the penalty and hit the crossbar.

But Rafael Leão appeared again to help Milan. In stoppage time, after the exquisite launch of the Krunic midfielder, the Portuguese striker finished in the first place, over the goalkeeper. He has three goals and two assists in 2022.

Milan slowed down a lot in the second half and allowed Spezia to react. At 18 minutes, forward Agudelo, who had entered the field shortly before, tied the match.

The home team returned to dominance and created several scoring opportunities in the final stage, including one with striker Junior Messias in stoppage time, but failed to secure the victory at San Siro. Worse: he still conceded the goal of Emmanuel Gyasi, in the incredible 51 minutes.

