Millions of Americans flee from snowstorm that hits the country

posted on 01/17/2022 08:52



(credit: Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

Washington, United States- Millions of Americans face a massive storm with snow, ice and strong winds in the eastern United States on Monday, causing traffic disruptions, suspension of flights and power outages in about 130,000 homes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the storm combines heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds and impacts the Southeast and Atlantic coast, before moving on to New England and southern Canada.

Up to 30 centimeters of snow is expected in a swath of territory stretching from the northern Ohio Valley to the southern Great Lakes region, the NWS warned.

More than 80 million people are under climate alert, US media reported.

As of Sunday, about 235,000 customers had lost power in the Southeast, but this morning that number had dropped to 130,000 homes, according to the website PowerOutage.US.

In areas along the Appalachian Mountains, snow could fall this Monday at a rate of 2.5 cm per hour, while bad weather could last until Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The storm spawned tornadoes in the state of Florida and flooded parts of the coast. Icy winds swept across the Carolinas and Appalachians.

Transport was severely affected. About 3,000 flights to or from the United States were canceled on Sunday, according to FlightAware, and another 4,200 were delayed.

A section of the busy Interstate I-95 was closed in North Carolina. Drivers received alerts about dangerous road conditions.

– Emergency state –

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had declared a state of emergency on Friday and snowplows had been working since before noon to clear roads.

Virginia and North Carolina also declared a state of emergency.

Virginia police said on Twitter they had to respond to nearly 1,000 incidents on Sunday. “Most cars damaged. No fatalities reported,” he reported.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Twitter that, as of noon Sunday, up to a foot of snow had fallen in some areas and that “significant ice formation is causing problems in the central part of the state.” . The governor urged the population to do everything possible to avoid displacement.

Also in North Carolina, the storm caused the roof of a college residence to collapse, according to local broadcaster ABC, but there were no injuries.

The NWS reported that flurries of snow were recorded in Pensacola, Florida, while Atlanta (Georgia), with the normally mild climate, also received snow.

Some coastal flooding is expected and the NWS has warned that winds off the Atlantic coast could approach hurricane strength.

Snow had already hit the northeastern United States earlier this month. A storm left hundreds of drivers stranded for more than 24 hours on a highway connecting Washington.