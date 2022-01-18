Ministry of Health opened administrative process to investigate error in childhood vaccination, reveals Queiroga

In an interview with Jornal Jovem Pan, the minister of health also expressed concern about vaccination coverage in the North region.

Marcelo Queiroga is the fourth minister of health in Brazil since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic



THE minister of health of Brazil, Marcelo Queiroga, informed that an administrative process has already been opened for the error that occurred in the vaccination of children against Covid-19 in Paraíba, where 48 children received doses intended for adults, and not pediatric ones, which have a third of the volume. In an interview with Jornal Jovem Pan, from Young pan news, Queiroga informed that the cases will be monitored. “I am in dialogue with the health authorities so that adequate monitoring can be carried out, which is not just monitoring these children, it is necessary to examine them. We need to make the serological turnaround. There is already an administrative process in place to determine the responsibilities, the Federal Public Ministry is also monitoring these cases and, at the moment, the focus is on supporting the families”, declared the minister. He also demanded that this type of situation not be repeated and highlighted some differences, such as carrying out the vaccination of children in a separate place from that of adults, with different professionals and with bottles with different colored caps.

Queiroga also highlighted efforts to expand testing against Covid-19 in Brazil. “There is a difficulty in testing all over the world. Now in January we will distribute around 28 million tests. Until the 15th, we have already distributed 13 million to states and municipalities. In February, the distribution of 7.8 million is already guaranteed, and it is possible to expand this offer. The federal government has already forwarded to Anvisa a request for the release of the sale of tests in pharmacies for those who wish to do the self-test. We will strengthen the distribution of tests to the States. We hope that Anvisa will ratify the Ministry of Health’s referral to authorize the sale of these tests in pharmacies, and each pharmacy that has a responsible, technical pharmacist, will be responsible for guiding whoever acquires them, including with regard to the notification of the results. We need to expand the offer of these tests, increase competition, so that values ​​fall and those who use the private system can have access to tests for a more adequate value”, he said.

Regarding the Ômicron variant, which is more transmissible, the head of the Ministry of Health commented that he was monitoring the situation and had a special concern for the North region. “The Ministry of Health monitors not only cases but also the response capacity of the health system. There has been an increase in hospitalizations, but not all hospitalizations are due to Covid-19, we have hospitalizations for H3N2, but there is still no pressure like there was at the peak of the gamma variant. There is an increase in primary care because Omicron cases affect the upper airways more. It is not that the impact of Ômicron is underestimated at older ages or with comorbidities that can have serious outcomes, and in relation to health professionals there is a concern because it is professionals who are caring for people. We are monitoring this issue daily. What concerns us is the issue of the North region, because vaccination coverage in the North region and in some states in the Northeast is lower. When vaccination coverage is lower, the population is more exposed. And it is precisely in these regions where the health system has a more fragile structure, and there, if there is any pressure, this can create some kind of disorder, which I hope will not be like at the peak of the gamma variant”, said the Minister of Health. .

