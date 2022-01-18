“Mohammed asked”; Atlético receives indication from El Turco and makes an effort to hire a striker

The coach understands that the group is already very strong, but he does not hide his desire to have another striker

In January, the Athletic said goodbye to 3 very important pieces. Cuca, Alonso and Diego Costa left Galo, who had to look for replacements in the market. Antonio Mohamed, “El Turco”, was chosen as the new coach. The commander, who landed the day before yesterday (16) in BH, brought: Gustavo Lema (Technical Assistant), Carlos Kenny (Physical Trainer) and Julio Hezze (Technical Assistant).

“I am very happy to be here and to have the opportunity to direct a great American. Greetings to all the Athletician Massa. I’ve been promising a lot of work, with a lot of expectation to continue the work with titles, which Cuca achieved in 2021. I’m very happy to be here. Work from tomorrow. To work”, said the professional.

In defense, Caetano brought Diego Godín, former Atlético de Madrid and Internazionale. In the attack, Atletico did not move any weight. Fábio Gomes, who was in the NY Red Bulls, USA, was announced. Even so, Mohamed would like to have one more striker in his squad. according to “Rooster Beak”, the coach has already left the warning.

“El Turco” understands that the group is already very strong, but he does not hide his desire to have another number 9: “Information obtained by Bica Galo: Mohamed asked for the hiring of a striker, to replace the departure of Diego Costa. In the coming days, the board must move to satisfy the (only so far) desire of its new commander”, wrote the portal on Twitter.

left:

Nathan

Alonso

Diego Costa

Hyoran

Alan Franco