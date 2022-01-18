Mom takes son’s marijuana brownie to senior center meeting

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Mom takes son’s marijuana brownie to senior center meeting 8 Views

posted on 01/18/2022 10:40

(credit: Ben Homer County Sheriffs Office)


(credit: Ben Homer County Sheriffs Office)

An elderly woman, 73, mistakenly took a marijuana brownie to a meeting with friends at a senior center for a card game and the case ended up in the police, in the United States. Irene Koranda thought it was an ordinary cake made by her son and took the delicacy to the meeting. After eating, the elderly began to feel strange and thought they had been poisoned.

According to daily mail, the police were called and found that the brownie was filled with marijuana and what the elderly were feeling was the effect of the drug. As substance use is not allowed in the state, Irene’s son, Michael Koranda, 46, was arrested.

He confessed to buying 450 grams of marijuana in Colorado, where recreational use of the drug is allowed. He was arrested on January 5, the day after the elderly ate the “baptized” cake, and then released on bail.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

NBA has tribute to Martin Luther King and Westbrook stunt | nba

Twelve games moved Monday in the NBA, on Martin Luther King Day. The round was …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved