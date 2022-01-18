Mom takes son’s marijuana brownie to senior center meeting

posted on 01/18/2022 10:40



(credit: Ben Homer County Sheriffs Office)

An elderly woman, 73, mistakenly took a marijuana brownie to a meeting with friends at a senior center for a card game and the case ended up in the police, in the United States. Irene Koranda thought it was an ordinary cake made by her son and took the delicacy to the meeting. After eating, the elderly began to feel strange and thought they had been poisoned.

According to daily mail, the police were called and found that the brownie was filled with marijuana and what the elderly were feeling was the effect of the drug. As substance use is not allowed in the state, Irene’s son, Michael Koranda, 46, was arrested.

He confessed to buying 450 grams of marijuana in Colorado, where recreational use of the drug is allowed. He was arrested on January 5, the day after the elderly ate the “baptized” cake, and then released on bail.