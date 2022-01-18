Moon Knight gets first official trailer confirming premiere date

New Marvel Studios Series Starring Oscar Isaac.

This year is full of news for lovers of marvel studios. And while it’s possible to get an idea of ​​what to expect from the movie releases, the upcoming Disney+ superhero series remains shrouded in mystery. Fortunately, things started to get clearer tonight (17). Taking advantage of the first full moon of the year, the studio released the first trailer for moon knight.

Starring Oscar Isaac, the series will follow Marc Spector, the Egyptian vigilante living with multiple personality disorder. And in this constant battle for sanity, he’ll need to find the way to become a hero, even if he’s not that nice. Check out:

Also check out the dubbed trailer:

In addition to better showing Moon Knight’s uniform, heavily inspired by the comics, the trailer also confirmed the series debut for March 30th. Thus, the series begins airing its episodes well after the end of The Book of Boba Fett, bringing a period of calm and tranquility for Disney+ subscribers before the next big production on the platform.

In interviews, Isaac confessed that the anti-hero was one of the biggest challenges of his career, which was made clear by the tense tone of the trailer. The director Mohamed Diab said that we will see a lot of action, heavy themes and a light touch of humor, in one of the most different works of his career.

Check out the first poster released for the series:

What do you expect from the series? Did you already know Moon Knight? Don’t forget to comment!

moon knight comes to Disney+ in March 30th.

Stay with: