Moon Knight: Marvel series wins 1st trailer and premiere date; Look

After a long wait from fans, Disney+ has finally released the first trailer for moon knight, new series from Marvel Studios.

Starring Oscar Isaac, the plot follows the story of Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who becomes a mercenary. After a near-death experience during a mission in Egypt, Spector is saved by Khonshu, the Egyptian Moon God. From there, he assumes the identity of Moon Knight.

A differentiator of the story is that the protagonist suffers from multiple personality disorder. Thus, his mind splits between three personalities besides Spector: Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and the Moon God himself, Khonshu.

Check out the trailer:

In addition to the video, Disney+ also released a new poster for the series:

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

The cast of the new series has numerous stars. In addition to Isaac, Gaspard Uliel (Midnight Man), Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy are on board. The direction is by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, while the screenplay was by Jeremy Slater.

With six episodes, moon knight It premieres on March 30th on Disney+.