Moon Knight series gets first trailer; watch

The series knight of Moon, new production of marvel studios at the Disney+, won its first trailer this Monday (17). The production marks the debut of Oscar Isaac at the MCU. Check out the dubbed version above and the subtitled version below.

The series also had an amazing official poster released. Look:

Moon Knight, or moon knight, is focused on Marc Spector, who, in the comics, is an ex-military-turned-mercenary. His life changes completely when, on a mission in Egypt, he receives a visit from the god Khonshu, who transforms him into the Moon Knight, an avatar of the Egyptian deity.

The cast of the series counts with Isaac as the protagonist, Gaspard Uliel (Hannibal – Origin of Evil) as the Midnight Man, Ethan Hawke (Corrupted Faith) as a mysterious villain, and May Calamawy (ramy) on paper not yet published.

Series will premiere in March 30, 2022 on Disney+.

