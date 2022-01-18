MP-BA activates Vivo, Tim, Oi and Claro for sharing customer data

The Public Ministry of Bahia (MP-BA) filed public civil actions against the telephone operators Vivo, Tim, Oi and Claro, claiming that all of them improperly share customer personal data. The information was released to the press on Monday (17).

Prosecutor Joseane Suzart says that procedures carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office prove that there was “data leakage” by the operators.

This leak would be one of the explanations for the amount of incessant phone calls that people receive throughout the days. In addition, says the MP, I contributed to cases of fraud. The leak itself is a violation of consumer privacy, even without considering the repercussions.

The prosecutor requested in the actions the granting of an injunction that obliges telephone operators to comply with the rules for the processing of personal data that presuppose the provision of consent by the holder, citing the LGPD. Before any act linked to the activity of processing personal data, it must be observed if there is a free, informed and unequivocal expression, by which the holder agrees with the procedure, says a note from the MP.

Other measures must be adopted, such as care with users’ personal data. Operators must not unduly make personal data of consumers available to third parties.

During the investigations, Joseane Suzart requested information from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which proved that operators are not acting in accordance with the rules that protect user data, says the MP.

“In the face of this illicit conduct, insistent telephone contacts are being generated abusively, causing serious damage to consumers who still face the attempted frauds that have been initiated”, says the prosecutor.

When contacted, the companies informed that they would manifest themselves through the National Union of Telephone and Mobile, Cellular and Personal Service Companies. See full position:

Telecommunications providers are committed to the highest standards of information security and data privacy, constantly monitoring their systems and technical, operational, legal and regulatory requirements associated with data management.

As part of the company’s security procedures, the telecommunications, financial, internet, commerce and retail sectors launched, in 2020, the #StaySmart campaign, with tips and information for the population about the importance of adopting care with the safety of personal data. More information about the campaign can be accessed at https://fe.seg.br.

Companies also reinforce their commitment to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).