MP from TCU will have full access to Moro’s contract with consultancy

The case involving the fees received by former judge Sérgio Moro when he provided services to the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal gained new developments. In an order dated this Tuesday (1/18), Minister Bruno Dantas, of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), assured the Public Ministry of Accounts, represented by Deputy Attorney Lucas Furtado, “full access” to the contract information.

“There are no reasons to prevent wide access to the documentary collection of the process”, wrote the minister in his dispatch. Bruno Dantas thus attended to the representation of Lucas Furtado who, on Monday (1/17), requested access to information on the contract between the company and the former judge, currently a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

In his representation, Furtado defended that, in the Democratic State of Law, “transparency is the rule, and secrecy the exception. This premise even configures an express founding principle of State Administration (art. 37, Federal Constitution). Of course, there are cases in which secrecy must be applied, however, secrecy can never serve as a supposed shield and/or concealment of information,” he wrote.

At the end of last year, Minister Dantas determined that Alvarez & Marsal was to reveal how much it paid ex-judge Sergio Moro after he left the company in October 2021.

In that order, Bruno Dantas also determined that all the judicial recovery processes in which the consultancy operated during the “lava jato” period should be surveyed, in chronological order, to monitor the evolution of the company’s business.

According to the MP, it is necessary to investigate the conflict of interest in the fact that ex-judge Sergio Moro gave judicial decisions and guided the conditions for entering into leniency agreements with Odebrecht and, shortly thereafter, went to work for the consultancy that the administration of the judicial reorganization of the same company.

Last week, Bruno Dantas denied the request of the Public Prosecutor of Accounts, Júlio Marcelo de Oliveira, to participate as legal costs in the process that investigates Sergio Moro’s relationship with the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

The prosecutor questioned the performance of Deputy Attorney General Lucas Furtado in the case and claimed that the competence to act in the case against Moro was his own. Enthusiast of the late “car wash”, Oliveira collects posts that praise the former judge, now a politician. In one of them, he posted a photograph in which he appears next to Moro; in another, he poses with former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol. In 2016, Oliveira became involved in the campaign in favor of “10 measures against corruption”, one of the main Lavajatistas banners.

On twitter, called I live as an “example of magistrate and public man” and he said that the former judge “deserves all the honors”. When Moro left the Ministry of Justice, he stated on the same social network that the already officially political is “a giant who has always put himself at the service of Brazil”.

