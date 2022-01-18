MRV (MRVE3), Even (EVEN3), Miter (MTRE3) and Melnick (MELK3): What analysts thought of Q4 operating data

While the fourth quarter earnings season in Brazil does not begin, investors are following the repercussion of the operational previews already released from construction companies and developers that are being released in recent days.

The day before, the repercussion on the Stock Exchange was for EzTec (EZTC3) and Plano&Plano (PLPL3), while on Tuesday (18) attention should turn to the operational data of MRV (MRVE3), Even (EVEN3), Miter (MTRE3) and Melnick (MELK3).

The shares of the sector have, this morning, a day mostly of fall, also in the midst of the macroeconomic scenario with high interest rates. At 11:20 am (Brasília time), MRVE3 was down 1.27% to R$10.86, MELK3 was down 2.93% to R$3.64, while Miter (R$6.66, -0, 45%) and Even (R$ 6.13, -0.97%) registered milder declines.

Check out the analysis for the previews released:

MRV (MRVE3): relevant milestones, mixed data

In the fourth quarter of 2021, MRV presented launches of BRL 3.2 billion (up 52% ​​on an annual basis and 55% on a quarterly basis) and sales of BRL 2.4 billion (up 18% compared to 2020 and 19% on a quarterly basis).

The figures were mainly driven by the sale of projects by AHS (US subsidiary), partially offset by a cash burn of R$128 million due to higher disbursements from Brazilian subsidiaries (anticipated purchases of construction material), despite the solid generation of AHS cash of R$ 107 million.

For Credit Suisse, the preview was positive on the strategic front, neutral in relation to low-income operating metrics (in line with Credit’s expectations) and negative in cash generation.

“MRV had an impressive quarter in terms of strategic achievements, in which the company accelerated launches in all branches (except Luggo) and reached relevant milestones. Thus, the company ended 2021 with 46% of sales outside the Casa Verde Amarela program, advancing its diversification strategy. On the other hand, low-income operations, which are still the company’s core business, could have been better (sales dropped on a quarterly basis) and cash burn was relevant”, point out the Swiss bank’s analysts.

Bradesco BBI points out that MRV’s operating numbers were solid and with a very positive turn of diversification. The company’s Brazilian development operations showed decent numbers, Urba showed solid growth, the business between Luggo and Brookfield took off and AHS returned to a strong quarter of sales, they assess.

“In fact, MRV’s alternative lines of business are gradually becoming relevant, helping to offset MRV’s core business (CVA) challenges”, evaluates BBI, which maintains a Buy recommendation for MRVE3 with a target price of R$24 per share, also highlighting the possibility of an upward consensus review fueled by AHS and Luggo.

XP, in turn, pointed out that the construction company presented solid operating numbers for the fourth quarter of 2021, but also highlighted the cash burn. The asset recommendation is neutral, with a target price of BRL 23.

Itaú BBA, in turn, believes that MRV recorded a record number of launches and pre-sales in the quarter, supported by robust numbers from AHS. Main operation launches were also robust, while pre-sales improved from the third quarter, albeit still modest on a yearly basis. Cash generation was the weak point.

For Levante Ideias de Investimentos, it is quite remarkable that 46% of MRV’s sales came from outside the Casa Verde Amarela (CVA) program, the company’s main market and which until then corresponded to 85% of sales, while another 21.7 % of sales came from the North American market through AHS.

“An important factor that has helped the company to balance this more challenging moment is the gradual reduction of its dependence on a single funding (FGTS), growing its operations in the United States, in addition to having started to operate in a new business model, rent, which has a strong appeal among the younger public”, points out Levante.

Even (EVEN3): releases on the rise

Even had a 68% increase in launches in the fourth quarter compared to 2020, reaching R$809 million. Sales, however, fell by 37.4% to R$400 million.

Launches in 2021 rose 75% to R$2.39 billion. Even had sales of R$ 1.62 billion in the year, which represents a drop of 3% compared to the previous year.

Credit points out that Even reported a strong volume of launches, exceeding the bank’s estimates and almost doubling the amount launched in 2020.

However, the releases had significant exposure to studios and middle-income classes, they reckon. “Sales were healthy, but slightly below our estimates, and impressively, the company was able to report accelerated sales velocity.”

The bank’s analysts have a positive view of Even’s strategy of reaching the higher-income public and not expanding its volume of launches. However, the team does not see a change in industry dynamics that would make the outlook positive right now. Thus, they maintain a neutral recommendation on paper.

BBI pointed out that Even’s operating numbers were better than expected, with launches in line and higher sales. Despite the significant positive surprise in the FY 2021 release estimate, they believe that inventory build-up seen in recent quarters could lead to a slowdown in 2022 – which, if confirmed, could undermine any increase in the bank’s earnings estimates. per share (EPS) for the year 2022.

The company’s valuation, however, remains attractive for the bank, with analysts following with an outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average) for the paper, with a target price of R$13.

Itaú BBA highlights that launches increased both quarterly and annually, and sales velocity accelerated from the previous quarter’s smooth comparisons, helped by decent launch sales.

XP, meanwhile, sees the operational preview as neutral despite robust releases. Analysts, however, reiterate a buy recommendation for Even, based on the attractive valuation.

Miter (MTRE3): attention to increased inventories

Miter reported net sales of R$314.4 million in the quarter, 113.6% higher than the previous quarter. Launches totaled R$1.1 billion in 4Q21 and R$1.8 billion in the year, reaching the guidance release date for 2021.

The Sales to Supply Ratio (VSO) of launches was 26.5% and 19.2% in the consolidated for the quarter, even with R$ 775.1 million launched in December alone.

Credit Suisse assesses that Miter took a bold step in the fourth quarter, pushing ahead with launches despite the “much more challenging” environment. The bank highlights that the company has reached its guidance for the year (R$1.5 billion-R$2 billion), launching R$1.8 billion in 2021. Despite the volume of launches, the company managed to keep its sales speed practically stable, reinforcing the success of its projects .

While Credit acknowledges the company’s strong performance in the quarter and that its inventory remains healthy, it remains cautious about its ramp up of releases at this point in the cycle. Therefore, it maintained a neutral rating for Miter.

The BBI analysis team claims that the strong ramp-up of Miter launches is starting to be reflected in an increase in stock, but he points out that this was already foreseen. The bank says that it is not yet concerned about the slightly lower VSO in the quarter, as the launches were concentrated in the last days of the year, but it is important to follow the evolution of sales and the formation of inventories, amidst the accommodation of the sector in progress.

For now, Miter’s launches appear to have positive commercial traction and the stock looks healthy, with most of the stock building taking place in the last six months (fresh produce), assesses the BBI.

The bank maintains a neutral assessment for Miter, and a target price of R$ 15.00, compared to Monday (17) of R$ 6.69.

For Itaú BBA, the main highlight in the preview of Miter was the improvement in pre-sales, something anticipated due to the good sales speed of launches. However, analysts also note that consolidated sales velocity remained stable, due to the robust pipeline of releases.

Melnick (MELK3): sales speed was highlighted

Melnick recorded net sales of BRL 195 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 182% from BRL 69 million a year earlier. Thus, the VSO was 16% in the period against 11% in the previous year. Net sales rose 4% from 2020 to 2021, from R$584 million to R$607 million.

The BBA assesses that the company presented solid sales performance, with sales velocity (VSO) accelerating in relation to the previous quarter and surpassing the estimate for 2021.

XP also considered the builder’s preview positive. The brokerage assesses that Melnick reported mixed operating data in the quarter, explained by the increase in launches, in net sales, which positively impacted the speed of sales in the quarter, reaching 16% in the fourth quarter of 2021 against 9% in the immediately previous quarter.

In addition, the cancellation reached 6% of gross sales in 4Q21 against 8% in 3Q21. XP reiterated favorable views for Melnick based on his valuation attractive, currently trading at 0.6x P/VP.

