MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X will need at least 1000W power supply

The supposed specs of the board MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X leaked on Twitter and some people have already been freaked out by the recommendations for this GPU. An example, following the information disclosed, is that this board will need a source of at least 1000W.

The video card alone will have a 480W standard TDP, 30W more than the original RTX 3090 model. In terms of memory, it would feature 24GB next-gen GDDR6X. With Micron’s latest and greatest graphics memory arrays, the RTX 3090 Ti could deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps, making it the first NVIDIA card to have this specification, according to VideoCardz.

If the data is correct, the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X can reach up to 1900 MHz in Extreme Mode, which requires the MSI Control Center software. The reference model will run at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz.

Another point that caught my attention is that this model will be powered by three 8-pin connectors, instead of a single 16-pin power connector.



Also according to the released specs, the RTX 3090 Ti will have a total of 10,752 CUDA cores compared to the 10,496 cores of the non-Ti models. It will also offer next-generation RT cores (Ray-Tracing), Tensor cores and new SM ( streaming multiprocessor units).

Although we imagine that the RTX 3090 Ti will hit the market with insane specs and we make it clear throughout the post, we must still remember that this is a leak and that the information are not official. MSI itself has already said that the final specifications may differ from those listed above.

The initial expectation is that the RTX 3090 Ti will launch alongside the RTX 3050 on January 27th. However, it is not certain that this will happen, as recent rumors suggest that there is some problem with the production. NVIDIA reportedly asked partners to pause production of their RTX 3090 Ti cards.

