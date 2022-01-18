‘My Breeze’ · TV News

Breno (Marco Ricca) and Cecília (Fernanda) will have their first night of love in Um Lugar ao Sol. The young woman pays a visit to comfort her lover, and the two end up in bed. “My breeze”, the fifty-year-old will say to the girl.

In the scenes scheduled to air in the January 27 episode, Breno will leave the house and stay in a flat after a big disagreement with his wife. Without suspecting her daughter’s interest, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will comment to the young woman about the climate between her best friend and her husband.

Santiago’s granddaughter (José de Abreu) ​​will not think twice and will go after the photographer. “If you want to talk, I…”, the girl will say, very helpful. “For God’s sake, talking is all I don’t want,” he will insinuate, subtly.

“Actually, I wanted to listen to music, but these apartments have TV, internet, Wi-Fi, but sound that is good…”, he will add. Nicole’s niece (Ana Baird) will then pull out her gear from her bag and put on an MPB playlist.

Breno will start humming and question how the girl knew he was staying there. Afterwards, Ilana’s husband will claim that the young woman shouldn’t be there. “Do you want me to leave?”, will react Barbara’s niece (Alinne Moraes).

“How about not asking me a difficult question? You are still my breeze, my freshness, my uncontaminated air…”, says the photographer, referring to the lyrics of the song that will be playing. The two will start kissing and go to bed. Later, everyone in the Assunção family will know about their sex.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial won two more on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

