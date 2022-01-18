My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble: gameplay trailer revealed

A gameplay trailer for My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble, Bandai Namco’s free-to-play battle royale inspired by the anime, has been revealed. In addition to showing fights between various characters from the saga in the video, 12 of the game’s 24 heroes were confirmed by the publisher.

Still no release date, the content released gives us a sense of how the battles will be and also the skills of the fighters. With the slogan “have fun and cooperate”, the displayed gameplay has the PlayStation commands appearing in the right corner of the screen. Look:

The confirmed heroes and villains in My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble so far are as follows:

Izuku Midoriya

Katsuki Bakugo

Ochaco Uraraka

Shoto Todoroki

Tsuyu Asui

Cementos

All Might

Mt. Lady

Tomura Shigaraki

Dabi

Himiko Toga

Mr. Compress

Bandai Namco has announced versions of the battle royale for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. On PS5, the company stated that the title will run via backwards compatibility.

My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble beta on the way

PS4 players will be able to join the action in My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble in a beta version soon. The bad news is that the tests will only take place in Japan. Will the full game reach western players? See more details here!