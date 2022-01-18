Naiara Azevedo suffers punishment and demands an explanation of the production · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago

Naiara Azevedo woke up this Tuesday morning (18) and found that she lost 50 stakes after being punished at BBB22. Without knowing the reason, the singer, who entered the house less than 24 hours ago, began to look at the cameras and demand explanations from the production about the failure. “What did I do?”, she revolted.

“Sometimes, out of exhaustion, I didn’t care. Can you see what I did, please, production?”, she asked, while brushing her teeth. Faced with the lack of response, the sertaneja spoke once again to the cameras. “Hello? Production? Can I show what I did wrong on the screen?”, he insisted, saying “goodbye”.

The production, however, continued to ignore Naiara. “Hello? Anything else I did wrong? Can I sleep?”, she wanted to know. “Is everything alright? Good night, good rest”, he said goodbye, before going back to sleep.

Some participants commented that the sertaneja had lost 50 estalecas after changing her shorts inside the reserved bathroom – which is prohibited. The confined need to change in front of the cameras. The production of Big Brother Brasil does not usually justify the punishments, much less answer the doubts of the participants.

