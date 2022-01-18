Naiara Azevedo’s mother was surprised by her daughter hiding reality

Naiara Azevedo is one of the participants with the most repercussions since the “BBB 22” confined list was announced on Friday (14). But until Christmas, not even Iraci Azevedo, the singer’s mother, knew that her daughter would enter the reality show that premieres today, on TV Globo.

She told Gshow that it was a surprise for her daughter to hide her invitation to the Big Brother Brazil box. “I think the person who was most surprised by the news was me. As a mother and friend, I’m used to knowing everything firsthand.”

“Naiara never hides anything from me. When it came out on some websites that she could be in the program, I asked if it was true and she said no”, said Iraci, explaining that her daughter hid her information for about 30 days and, therefore, was so surprised.

Naiara Azevedo’s mother also told how her daughter broke the news to her: “She was with her sister and the two said: ‘Mother, Naiara has something to tell’. Whenever they say this, I joke saying ‘she’s pregnant. ?’. This time they said yes.”

“I was scared, but soon after they said that the pregnancy was a joke and that, in fact, the news was that Naiara would participate in the BBB. I was very happy, because I know it is an excellent opportunity for her as an artist and person,” said Iraci.