Natália’s controversial speech about slavery causes controversy

Popcorn participant at BBB22, Natália was among the most talked about topics on Twitter after a controversial speech. She was talking in the kitchen with other brothers, at dawn this Tuesday (1/18), and exposed her opinion about the origin of slavery.

“I am black, there really is a history that we came and we came as slaves, yes, why? Because we were efficient, because we were strong. Why did we come as a slave? Because we were good at what we did. That’s why. Because if you put a person there to do that, maybe they wouldn’t be able to. Do you understand?”, he pleaded.

Her statement came after singer Naiara Azevedo recalled a controversial participation in the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes, when she was criticized for the way she praised a black woman.

Naiara tried to explain herself about what happened. “People came to kill me because I praised a black woman at the meeting. I told her she was a badass. Ah, are you surprised to see an intelligent black woman? They called me prejudiced and if there’s one thing I’m not, it’s prejudiced”, said the singer.