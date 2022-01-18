NATO threatens to expand presence in Eastern Europe if Russia attacks Ukraine

posted on 01/17/2022 16:30



Vladimir Putin – (credit: MIKHAIL VOSKRESENSKIY)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to reduce its presence in Eastern European countries that were part of the former Soviet Union. However, for the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, Moscow’s actions are achieving the opposite result.

In an interview with reporters, Stoltenberg said that if the Kremlin attacks Ukraine, NATO will further expand its presence in the region. “If his intention was to bring NATO closer to its border, Putin achieved the exact opposite,” he said. “Every time he’s aggressive, he gets the opposite.”

The organization is evaluating how best to supplement forces in member countries if the Russians go ahead with the invasion. “Of course, if Russia once again uses force, we will act again,” Stoltenberg said. “Exactly how – with what kind of resources and where – well, that’s something we have to decide in light of what actually happens.”

For Western diplomats, the divergence between Putin’s demands that NATO pull back and Russia’s actions, prompting the alliance to bolster its front lines, has deepened doubts about Moscow’s sincerity in recent negotiations.

Russia has demanded that NATO commit never to include Ukraine or other new members, and to withdraw forces from Eastern Europe.

Alliance officials say they believe Russia knows its demands are unfeasible and is just looking for a pretext to attack Ukraine.