NBA has tribute to Martin Luther King and Westbrook stunt | nba

Twelve games moved Monday in the NBA, on Martin Luther King Day. The round was a tribute to the American activist symbol of the anti-racist struggle. Many players spoke out about racism and staged protests demanding justice. With the ball in play, the show was complete. It had a Russell Westbrook spike. There was a basket with a 360º spin from Ja Morant. It had the historic mark of Luka Doncic. It also had the shine of Devin Booker. Check out the best of the night of the American basketball league.
LeBron James calls for justice for all in tribute to Martin Luther King – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
Top 10: See the best NBA plays of the night
Tribute to Martin Luther King
The message of the night in the NBA was, “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” Many players stamped the phrase in a tribute to Martin Luther King.
Jaylen Brown took the mic before the Boston Celtics’ victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and spoke about structural racism and the importance of fighting racism.
The round was full of great dunks, but none were as potent as Russell Westbrook’s in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Utah Jazz. He scored 15 points in the game. LeBron James was the scorer with 25 points.
At the dunk festival of the night, Kyle Kuzma was also highlighted in the Washington Wizards’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Honorable mention also goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Milwaukee Bucks’ defeat against the Atlanta Hawks. The Greek scored 27 points in the game.
Ja Morant made one of the most impressive shots of the night from a basket with a 360º turn in the Memphis Grizzlies’ victory over the Chicago Bulls. He scored 25 points in the game.
Doncic’s Historic Brand
With 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, Luka Doncic scored his third triple-double this month. The Dallas Mavericks’ victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder was the Slovenian’s 41st NBA career triple-double. He now has more triple-doubles than all the other 349 Mavs in history.
Oklahoma City Thunder 102 x 104 Dallas Mavericks best moments for the NBA
The guy of the round was Devin Booker. He scored 48 points in the Phoenix Suns’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs.