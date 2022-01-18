NBA player Zelda fan gets game noise whenever he makes a basket

Video game fans who watched the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team’s recent NBA games were surprised by a well-known sound effect: the little noise that rolls when you discover something secret in the franchise. The Legend of Zelda.

Jarrett Allen, former Nets, current Cavaliers and lifelong Zelda fan Image: Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons

That’s because one of the highlights of the team is Jarrett Allen, who is simply fanatical about Nintendo’s RPG – those who have dozens of collectibles at home and closely follow Nintendo at E3.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is about to be one of the best in the series since OoT… #E32016 — Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) June 14, 2016

In the NBA, it is common for the teams’ stadium to play a specific noise on the sound system when a player makes baskets, as a form of tribute and joke. When it came to Allen’s turn to choose which one would be his, there was no doubt: the typical Zelda sound effect.

The decision was made when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets, and accompanied him when he transferred to the Cavaliers in January 2021. You can check it out on the stadium’s sound system in the video below, around 3 minutes and 10 seconds:

And there’s “Zelda’s Secret” going on! Recently, Allen achieved the feat of four consecutive games where he scored more than 15 points and had more than 15 rebounds. Only a single other Cavaliers player has achieved anything similar in the last 25 years.

