Nervous, Tadeu Schmidt debuts at BBB22 with mooing and chaotic energy | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe Tadeu Schmidt during the interaction between the BBB22 brothers

Every debut is a source of nervousness, and with Tadeu Schmidt it would be no different. The new presenter of Big Brother Brasil presented a new energy to the program on Monday night (17), but he could not hide his apprehension live and had difficulties in communicating with the anonymous BBB22.

Only Pipocas interacted with Tadeu live. And the chaotic energy, caused by the excess of adrenaline when they premiered on national television, got in the way of absolutely everything. Everyone spoke at the same time and in incalculable decibels.

Tadeu lacked an immediate intervention at the first moment when everyone started to cross each other. The lack of imposing an order in the communication process culminated in the inevitable: with the participants not letting the presenter speak.

The chaos was so absurd that there were moments when Tadeu couldn’t even finish some of his questions, and the Popcorns were already starting to answer, desperate for the attention of the cameras, silencing the leader of the crazy ship.

That’s because the house had only half the members. The famous were inserted into the confinement only after he said goodbye to the anonymous ten and the public. For this Tuesday’s edition (18), it will help a lot whoever is on this side if Tadeu puts order in the house.

Apart from the ruckus, the new BBB presenter did very well. He made his first merchan, he made some jokes and caused tension at the end of the first game of discord. At this moment, he came to moo, imitating an ox, showing concern.

Tadeu was brilliant in Journalism and I have no doubt that his life will be long in entertainment. It’s only a matter of time before he loses his fear of showing a firm grip on the show. And that should happen soon.