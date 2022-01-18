Netflix increases subscription price in two more countries; It’s in Brazil?

This weekend, Netflix increased the price of subscriptions in the US and Canada, with an average increase of 11% across all available plans in the countries. The territories also follow the parameters of a growth registered at the end of 2021 in Australia, the first territory to receive the new monthly fees.

In the US, the Standard plan received an increase of US$ 1.50, from US$ 13.99 to US$ 15.49, equivalent to R$ 85. The Basic option, which is cheaper, had an increase from US$ 1, going to cost US$ 9.99 (about R$ 55). The Premium plan, the most expensive of all, had an adjustment of US$ 2, starting to charge US$ 19.99 (approximately R$ 110) per month.

Similar proportions apply to Canada, following what was also practiced in Australia, where adjustments were made in November 2021.

As always, the new prices start to take effect from the next monthly payment, while the offer of tasting periods or plans linked to telephone, television and other operators should receive separate treatment.

New values ​​are already in effect for US and Canadian Netflix users; for now, there is no increase information for Brazil (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

Why did Netflix get more expensive?

In a statement, Netflix said that the increase in prices follows the growth in investments in original content. In the case of the US and Canada, this is the first adjustment since October 2020.

The announcement of the readjustments led to a 3% increase in Netflix shares last Friday (14), before closing trading for the weekend at 1.3%. As of this writing, shares are trading up 1.25%, while the company has yet to disclose investments in original content for 2022 — last year, it was forecast to spend $17 billion on productions. own.

And, as the increases are being applied in waves, country by country, it seems to be a matter of time to know when the new values ​​will arrive in Brazil. For now, however, nothing confirmed for us.

Here, the last adjustment took place in July 2021. Canaltech contacted Netflix about the forecast of increases in our country, but had not received a response until the publication of this report.

How much could be the new price of Netflix in Brazil?

While there is no official information about increases in the streaming service for Brazil, it is possible, at least, to speculate on how much a possible adjustment will be in our country. For the account below, we consider the average of 11% of the value added to the countries mentioned, with the values, if confirmed, costing the following:

Basic: BRL 28.70 (from BRL 25.90) ​​for a screen and 480p resolution;

Standard: BRL 44.30 (from BRL 39.90) with access on two devices and 1080p resolution;

Premium: BRL 62 (from BRL 55.90), with 4K + HDR quality and use on four devices at once.

If confirmed, the increases also put Netflix’s values ​​above some of its main competitors in Brazil. Here, Amazon Prime Video, for example, continues to cost BRL 9.90, as does Apple TV+. HBO Max, on the other hand, costs R$27.90, the same price charged by Disney+. Others, however, are even more expensive, such as Globoplay with live channels, with a monthly fee of R$49.90, or the Crunchyroll anime service, which costs R$32.

It is worth remembering, of course, that this is speculation, based on the percentage of increases recorded in other countries. For now, according to official information, everything remains as it is and there is no forecast of readjustment in Netflix subscription values ​​in Brazil.

