Netflix: New Releases of the Week (January 17-23)

Olhar Digital brings the week’s releases from Netflix and things will be hectic on the streaming platform between January 17th and 23rd. Starting with a true crime series, through the arrival of the new season of the hit reality show ‘Playing with Fire’, to the premiere of the first part of the 4th season of ‘Ozark’.

Read more:

publicity

Tuesday – 1/18

Masters of Deception – Season 1 Series (1 season) | Documentary | True Crime | Year of Production: 2022 (United States) The impressive story of one of the most audacious crooks in the world. Over the course of a decade, Robert Freegard controlled and conned at least seven women and one man, stealing nearly a million pounds. His victims were led to believe that they were complicit in highly elaborate secret service operations, and that their families would be at risk if they did not comply. Freegard exploited and controlled these people, abusing them with extreme cruelty, trusting the victims to be too gripped by fear to escape. Now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches the present day, with a family who fears for their mother’s safety.



Wednesday – 1/19

Playing with Fire – Season 3 Series (3 seasons) | Reality | Varieties | Year of Production: 2022 (United States and United Kingdom) The new year has begun, and even with the snow outside, the third season of “Playing With Fire” is hotter than ever. It’s time to meet another group of young singles, full of energy and crazy for casual sex. Only Lana is watching! Will they be able to obey the rules and say no to making out or any form of self-satisfaction? Will they be able to form stronger emotional bonds to win? This season offers the biggest prize pool since the show’s inception, putting even more pressure on contestants.



Juanpis González – The Series – Season 1 Series (1 season) | Comedy | Year of Production: 2022 (Colombia) The most spoiled and unpunished rich boy in Colombia is now forced to overcome difficult tests imposed by his grandfather to inherit his family’s fortune and ends up finding what he believes to be his true vocation: to do politics… but in his own way (which is not there very legal). “Juanpis González – A Série” is inspired by the controversial and eccentric character created by actor and comedian Alejandro Riaño.



Thursday – 1/20

royal treatment Movie | Romance | Comedy | Year of Production: 2022 (United States) Isabella has her own salon in New York and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Prince Thomas rules his country and is about to marry out of obligation, not love. When Izzy and her colleagues are given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get their hair done for the royal wedding, she and the prince learn that it takes listening to your heart to take control of your own destiny.



Friday – 1/21

Ozark – Season 4 (Part 1) Series (4 seasons) | Suspense | Drama | Year of Production: 2022 (United States) “Ozark” is an exciting drama set in the present day, and portrays the life transition of the Byrde family: from a very peaceful routine in Chicago to a dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri area. The series explores themes of capitalism, family dynamics and survival from the point of view of these unusual Americans.



Munich: On the Edge of War Movie | Suspense | Drama | Year of Production: 2021 (UK) The year is 1938. Europe is about to go to war, and Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia. Neville Chamberlain’s government is desperately seeking a peaceful solution, and the pressure is mounting. British officer Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich for an emergency conference. As negotiations progress, the two friends become increasingly entangled in a web of political gimmicks and very real dangers. The whole world is watching, but is it possible to avoid this war? And at what cost? Based on the bestseller by Robert Harris.



Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!