New Juliette? Vyni aims at champion for BBB22 and hits the critics · TV News

Even before the debut of BBB22, Vinicius Fernandes, aka Vyni, has already become a phenomenon on social networks, gained a verified profile and reached the mark of two million followers – even surpassing some members of the Camarote. Her visual identity, however, has displeased some Juliette Freire fans for being almost the same as the cactus queen.

The commemorative publications for each brand of followers are the most similar. Vyni did the same astonished pose as Juliette, and her photo was inserted in arts with elements from the Northeast, with the same colors and fonts as the publications from Paraíba.

The characteristics drew attention on social networks, and Juliette herself commented at the Meeting this Monday (17) about the similarities. “He took a photo just like mine”, she observed, but without complaining about the “copy”.

Although corn is an element used by influencers to commemorate millions of followers and the symbols of the Northeast are not a property of the current champion, the lack of originality in placing them in an art has led to criticism and comparisons on social networks.

Advising work: made Juliette stand out even more last year, but Vyni’s can “harm him”, causing some people to create a “free rancid” of him due to the fact that the consultancy “forces” a visual identity similar to Juliette’s . There’s still time to reverse… https://t.co/2ASW9HC2mApic.twitter.com/2WRf9V8zg1 — Afonso Celso (@oafonsocelso) January 16, 2022

I’m against the stereotype of generalizing that every northeastern person is reduced to juliette, but where’s the vyni? where’s the visual identity? whoever lays eyes on these arts automatically thinks of her, not him https://t.co/vjBbcyP3RW — sté (@vixiquegostosa) January 16, 2022

the comparisons of vyni with juliette and gil is not because they are from the northeast, but because vyni is making the same visual identity as juliette… BBB22 we want new participants with new strategies pic.twitter.com/RJBdwsPOX7 — RODOLFO ☁️ #Lula2022 (@oirodolfo) January 16, 2022

Juliette speaking at the meeting that the Vyni do #BBB22 I already sent her a direct and even made a similar art. AAAAA 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/825groTjvo — BCharts #BBB22 (@bchartsnet) January 17, 2022

new phenomenon

Vyni’s success was immediate after her presentation video was broadcast on Globo on the afternoon of last Friday (17). The charisma and good humor of Ceará won over the public, and quickly their numbers on social networks began to rise.

A “low-income” influencer, as he called himself, the confined, who was born in the city of Crato, had 42,000 followers when he was announced on BBB22. Vinicius is 23 years old and lives with his father, maternal grandmother and an aunt in his family’s pension.

The brother has a degree in law and has been working since he was 14 to supplement the family income and has done everything: from private lessons, monitoring and has even sang at funerals. However, what caught the public’s attention was the fact that he sold the only gas cylinder in his house to buy a ticket to go to Anitta’s concert.

Upon learning of the story, the funkeira began to follow the cearense on social media and shared it on her own Instagram – which made Vyni’s number of followers increase.

