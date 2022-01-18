New US plane descent procedure is saving a lot of fuel

Illustrative photo – Image: Inframerica





The descent procedures that the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented nationwide in 2021 will save millions of gallons of fuel and reduce CO₂ and other emissions by hundreds of thousands of tons.

The 42 new Optimized Profile Descents (OPDs) allow planes to descend directly and safely from cruising altitudes into the airspace of some of the country’s largest airports, instead of the fuel-intensive “staircase” descent procedure.

“These new efficient descent procedures save fuel and dramatically reduce emissions, bringing us closer to our goal of net zero aviation emissions by 2050”, said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.





For each group of descents used at an airport, the FAA estimates that an average of 2 million gallons of fuel and 40 million pounds of emissions are saved annually. This is equivalent to eliminating fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions from 1,300 Boeing 737 flights from Atlanta to Dallas.

“When we multiply the impact by thousands of flights, we get real fuel savings and real environmental benefits”, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

In 2021, the FAA implemented OPDs for Dallas-Ft. Worth, of Fort. Lauderdale-Hollywood, Harry Reid in Las Vegas, Lakehurst Maxfield in New Jersey, Love Field in Dallas, Miami, North Las Vegas Airport, Orlando, Port Columbus, Portland Jetport and several other mid-rangers.

Optimized Profile Descent – ​​Image: FAA





Under traditional stair descent procedures, aircraft repeatedly level and increase engine power. This burns more fuel and requires air traffic controllers to issue instructions at each step. With optimized descents, aircraft descend from cruising altitude to the runway in a smooth, continuous path with the engines almost at idle.

Since 2014, the FAA has also developed OPD procedures at airports in Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Northern California, Southern California and Washington, DC. More OPD procedures will be added in 2022.

The FAA employs an increasing number of new flight procedures that use less fuel and reduce noise. This includes NextGen initiatives such as Performance Based Navigation (PBN). These procedures bring more precision to the routes and result in less fuel burn and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

FAA information

