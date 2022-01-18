New version could be very close

A Cyberpunk 2077 update has been found in the Steam database, the first since October. Last weekend, users of the game’s subreddit will notice that the history had been changed on SteamDB, with a new version that is not yet available to the public.

As published by GamesRadar, this move was enough for speculation to be made about the future of the game. Cyberpunk 2077 has received, since its release in December 2020, a considerable amount of updates — each one focused on fixing specific bugs and glitches.

This new version of the game that appeared in the Steam database may not be anything more than that: another update that will fix other bugs. And, believe me, this should continue to happen for a long time, considering the not-so-modest amount of flaws still present in the title.

Some fans believe that, despite the possibility of being, yes, just another big standard update, this could also be the long-awaited next-gen update to the game. In November 2021, CD Projekt announced a massive update and even secured an expansion for the RPG, whose next-gen version is expected in early 2022.

There’s no way to know the right answer, obviously, but the future of Cyberpunk 2077 could be promising. Whether this update is just a bug fix package or, indeed, the PS5 and Xbox Series version, gamers will have reason to celebrate — whether on a larger or smaller scale.

For more on Cyberpunk 2077, check out this text where the The Enemy rated the game again after a year since release.