Newborn dies of Covid in Alagoas, says Health Department | alagoas

A newborn just 7 days old died of Covid-19 in Alagoas, according to the Secretary of State for Health (Sesau). The deaths of the baby and a 47-year-old man were confirmed in Monday’s epidemiological bulletin (17), but the exact date on which they occurred was not released.

The newborn was born in Água Branca, in the Sertão of the state, had no comorbidities and was hospitalized at the Dr. Clodolfo Rodrigues de Melo Regional Hospital, in Santana do Ipanema, in the same region.

The g1 report contacted the hospital where the baby died to try more details on the diagnosis, but until the last update of this report, there was still no response.

With the confirmation of the two most recent deaths, the number of deaths caused by the disease rose to 6,395 in the state. The adult victim also had no comorbidities and died at the Women’s Hospital in Maceió. The bulletin further confirmed 416 new known cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, making the total cases rise to 246,044 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of this total, 2,043 patients are being treated at home. Another 237,333 people no longer show symptoms of the coronavirus infection and, therefore, are already recovered from the disease.

Sesau still monitors 7,547 cases of patients undergoing epidemiological investigation, awaiting test results.

To reinforce care, the State Government increased the number of beds to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection with the new coronavirus and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), from 375 to 389.

The general occupancy rate was 52% until 4 pm this Monday. Regarding the beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 48% were occupied in Alagoas.

In the capital of Alagoas, the occupancy of the ICUs was 63%. With this expansion, Maceió managed to reduce the rate on Sunday, which was 83% of the units occupied.

