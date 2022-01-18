Neymar wants to change image for critics and opens the game to ESPN under pressure: ‘I am very strong’

Neymar gave an exclusive interview to ESPN and talked about how he deals with the pressure ‘to be who he is’

Neymar tries to put aside the criticism that has become habitual throughout his career. This does not mean that the Brazilian star does not listen to them and is also sad about it. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, the ace opened up about how he deals with all this and admitted: hope to change your image for those who usually attack him without knowing him.

“Obviously sometimes I feel a little sad when something like this happens, but I feel very happy, very happy, because anyone who really knows me knows who I am,” he said. “I have found many companions that I don’t have much to say, because they are perfect, friends. And thanks to football I met many like that”, he added.

the player of PSG is about to release a documentary called “The Perfect Chaos”, on the Netflix platform, which will show behind the scenes of the athlete’s life and career.

“People who really know me know what I’m like, that’s what matters to me. And those who don’t know me, who speak ill, I put aside. I hope you see the documentary and can change their idea a little, the image they have, and start to like me a little bit.”

But what is Neymar’s secret in dealing with criticism? He has no doubts. “You have to have a good head, armored, so that it doesn’t drop, so that it doesn’t lower (confidence). Family is very important, friends, my companions, who are behind, so when I am sad one day, they can help, with a word, a hug or something to make me feel good.”

“But I really am very strong. Not just physically, but in the head. There is a lot of pressure to be who I am, to play where I play, to be Brazilian.. But my head is very strong, I worked hard to be like that. It’s a good thing that I have not only football, but a very focused head”, he adds.

When explaining the choice for the name “The Perfect Chaos”, Neymar recalled the accident he suffered when he was still a few months old, when his father was still a player. The car in which his family was in collided with another car. The then-baby only suffered a cut on his forehead.

“My life has always been like this. Since when I was six months old, when I had an accident with my parents. There all the chaos began, we soon recovered; with me, nothing happened. Then I became a football player. I had a lot of happiness, but also a lot of chaos. Well, within that chaos, everything turned out perfect. Because my life is very good.”