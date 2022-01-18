Nine years after the ‘Miracle do Horto’, Turco and Victor meet again at Galo

The penalty saved by Victor against Tijuana, in the 2013 Libertadores, until today, is part of the athletican’s life and is in the memory of those who support Atlético. And this Monday (17), in Cidade do Galo, this move was certainly remembered.

All because two characters from that match are now on the same side, on the Atlético side. Coach Antonio Mohamed, El Turco, and former goalkeeper Victor, the club’s football manager, were reunited almost nine years after the unforgettable move.

Turco was in charge of Tijuana, from Mexico, which gave Atlético work in the memorable campaign of the Libertadores title. Victor saved with his left foot the penalty charged by Riascos and put an end to the dream of continental conquest for the current coach of Galo.

Now, at Atlético, the two will have the task of managing the club for other achievements. And from what the photo of the reunion between them posted by the club shows, there are no regrets for the past and, yes, anxiety for the future.

