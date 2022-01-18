North Korea: Why country has carried out so many missile tests in January

North Korea: Why country has carried out so many missile tests in January

Woman watches news in Seoul

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

South Korean media reported the latest missile launch by the northern neighbor

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles over the sea surrounding Japan in the latest series of tests.

According to the South Korean Armed Forces, reports indicate that the missiles were launched from an airport near the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Monday morning (17/01 local time).

Japan has also confirmed that the test will be carried out. It was the fourth missile launch by North Korea in two weeks.

The United Nations (UN) prohibits North Korea from carrying out ballistic and nuclear weapons tests, in addition to having imposed harsh sanctions on the country.

